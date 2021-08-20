Arrival of the Bots: Elon Musk Reportedly Teases Tesla's First Humanoid Robot - Photos

Tech maverick Elon Musk often reveals his thoughts on the future of robots in the world. Speaking at the National Governors Association in 2017, Musk said that robots would be able to do literally everything and that they would be so fast that humans would need strobe lights to see them.

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday revealed the look of Tesla's first humanoid robot, showing its ripped, muscular body in glossy black and white colours, the news outlet Teslarati reported.

The teaser of the Tesla Bot was shown by Musk during a session at Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Day, which is a series of tech talks hosted by Tesla in California to recruit Machine Learning (ML) talent.

The prototype of this bot is expected to debut next year, Musk reportedly said.

The robot will be 172 centimetres (over 5 feet) tall and weigh 57 kilograms (125 pounds), and feature a screen with useful information on its face. Tesla Bot’s arms and legs will operate with the use of 40 electromechanical actuators.

The android bot will feature some of the same artificial intelligence devices used in the company’s vehicles: for example, autopilot cameras will provide the Tesla Bot with sight.

According to Musk, the robot will eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks for people.

Pictures of Tesla's first humanoid robot have taken Twitter by storm and are leaving tech enthusiasts ecstatic.

I honestly cannot believe Tesla is building a humanoid robot.



I am very proud to be a Tesla investor!$TSLA #Tesla pic.twitter.com/XBRnEG3ZQe — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 20, 2021

Tesla the largest robotics company developing a humanoid robot after a driving one!



Everything needed to successfully bring a humanoid robot to market, including hardware, software, and talent, is already in place



This is a game-changer and a new chapter in history to remember pic.twitter.com/f9QMVLJDGQ — Alex (@alex_avoigt) August 20, 2021

Tesla building humanoid robot. codename Optimus. Prototype in 2022 per @elonmusk *protypes* are easy! pic.twitter.com/9ec8cwjs9I — Steven Spencer (@sspencer_smb) August 20, 2021

​In previous years, Musk has been vocal about his fears regarding the entry of bots in the human world.

In 2017, for instance, he said in the National Governors Association conference that he is not sure what to do about the "job disruption" that will be caused once bots gain momentum.

"There certainly will be job disruption. Because what’s going to happen is robots will be able to do everything better than us. I am not sure exactly what to do about this. This is really the scariest problem to me, I will tell you," Musk said.