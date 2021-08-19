TV Host Laughs on Air as Sussexes 'Break Silence to Explain They Are Speechless' About Afghanistan

British journalist and GB News host Simon McCoy ended up laughing on air in the face of a statement issued by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding the current situation in Afghanistan – while he was presenting the "Great British Breakfast" programme on Wednesday.
As his co-host Kirsty Gallacher explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have broken their silence to say they are speechless about the situation in Afghanistan," McCoy started giggling.
"Sorry, only they would break their silence to tell us they are speechless," he quipped.
As The Daily Mail points out, McCoy also mocked Harry and Meghan while talking with royal biographer Angela Levin, with whom he and Gallacher discussed the Sussexes’ statement.
"Angela, sorry, but Prince Harry obviously knows better than most of us what's gone on, what's at stake and what the risks are – but it's a bit rich from the Duke and Duchess of Montecito to be telling us the world is in a mess," McCoy said, apparently referring to Harry and Meghan’s current place of residence in Montecito, California.
The royal couple's statement, which also mentioned the "growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti," has also earned them criticism on social media, where it's been branded "a publicity seeking word salad."
All comments
Show new comments (0)