11:20 GMT18 August 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attending a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018

    'Speechless' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trolled Over 'Word Salad' Afghanistan Statement

    Society
    The Taliban’s* rapid takeover of power in Afghanistan on Sunday has prompted the world’s influencers to share concerns for the Afghan people, who have seen US and NATO troops depart the country in recent weeks. The Sussexes couldn’t stay silent on the issue.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a lengthy statement about the world's “fragile” situation, while saying the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left them "speechless."

     

    In a message posted on their Archewell Foundation website, the ex-senior royals said they are among those feeling “many layers of pain” following the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul on Sunday.

    But their comments have been branded “a publicity seeking word salad” on social media, and the couple has been accused of not offering enough sympathy to the Afghan people. The Sussexes also expressed concern for the “humanitarian disaster in Haiti” following the recent earthquake that hit the country and the COVID health crisis “exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation."

    “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it,” Harry and Meaghan wrote.

    The couple shared a list of organisations doing critical work in the most affected countries including World Central Kitchen and Women for Afghan Women, and urged their readers to donate – it's not clear how much – or if – they have donated themselves, though.

    As usual, the couple’s words and endeavours have generated more confusion than praise online, and not only because of what seems to be some kind of political messaging from the royals; in particular, the Sussexes' love for "grandiose comments and little action" has riled up the internet crowd. 

    According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the statement was just another attempt by Meghan and Harry “to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family."

    “Like most of their 'compassionate' gestures there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archewell Foundation,” Levin told FEMAIL.

    Many on social media have shared the biographer’s take on the situation, criticising the couple for their prolonged “all talk and no action” mood in a light of Meghan’s recent "40 x 40" birthday initiative for mentoring sessions from her friends.  

    “A statement saying they WANT to help, not actually helping?”, one user decried.

    The Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan on Sunday, following America withdrawing troops from the country in accordance with President Joe Biden’s promise. A dozen international flights took off from Kabul Airport on Tuesday heading to the UK, US, and other countries to take thousands of people out of Afghanistan. The Taliban maintains that following the takeover the group will respect the values and beliefs of all Afghans and will maintain “all the rights granted to [women] by the Sharia and the law."

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Afghanistan, Haiti, United Kingdom, United States
