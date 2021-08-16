German Military Aircraft Has Landed in Kabul to Evacuate Nationals, Afghan Partners - Reports

The situation in Afghanistan has especially deteriorated in recent weeks with the Taliban* advance. The Taliban is reportedly in control of all border crossings and also the capital city Kabul. Afraid of persecution from the movement, thousands of Afghans have rushed to Kabul airport, the last way to leave the country, blocking the airstrip.

The first plane of the German Bundeswehr landed at the airport of Kabul after circling over the city for five hours, Bild reported on Monday, noting that the plane was forced to circle due to the huge number of people on the runway.

According to the report, the Bundeswehr has a total of four aircraft for the mission, and two Airbus A-400M planes have arrived in Kabul.

The military press service earlier stated that the first of the two planes that flew on the mission was forced to fly to a "safe third country" for refueling, which is reportedly Uzbekistan, while the second plane remained in the air over the city plunged into chaos.

The evacuation mission reportedly involves the deployment of paratroopers to protect German citizens and their safe evacuation from the country, along with local residents working for the German embassy or who were helping German troops in the country during their stay.

And the second team of the German military is reportedly setting a rescuing camp in Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent to accommodate rescued Afghans.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two German military planes approached Kabul airport in an attempt to carry out evacuations but were unable to land due to crowds on the tarmac.

*Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries