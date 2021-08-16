Video of 'Apache Choppers Clearing Kabul Airport Runway' of Afghans Emerges Online

A video has emerged on social media appearing to show the US military using AH-64 Apache helicopters flying low above the tarmac at the Kabul Airport, with an ARD journalist, who originally posted it, suggesting they were "clearing the runway" of people. The latter are frantically trying to get on board any departing aircraft in a dire attempt to escape the Taliban*, who seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August.
Räumung des Rollfeldes #kabulairport … #KabulHasFallen #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5As7RLmkOG— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) August 16, 2021
The situation had drastically deteriorated in Afghanistan since the US announced plans to withdraw troops by 11 September. The Taliban went on a massive offensive against government forces in a campaign that concluded on 15 August, with the insurgent group's capture of the capital and President Ashraf Ghani resigning from his post. A large group of staff from foreign embassies, as well as Afghan nationals, still remain at the US military-controlled Kabul Airport awaiting evacuation from the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries
All comments
Show new comments (0)