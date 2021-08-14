All People on Board Feared Dead as Russian Firefighting Plane Be-200 Crashes in Turkey

Earlier in the day, the country's Forestry Department said that a Russian-leased Be-200 firefighter aircraft had crashed while extinguishing a fire in the vicinity of ​​the city of Kahramanmaras. A rescue team was later dispatched to the site. The crew consisted of eight people - six from a Russian team and two from the Forestry Department, according to a statement by the ministry. Per the Russian side, there were five Russian and three Turkish crew members on board the craft at the time of the incident. An investigative commission has since been dispatched to the scene, the ministry said.

There was no information about survivors.

A video has since appeared on the internet allegedly showing the moment of the crash:

NTV said that some time after the start of the mission, communication with the plane, which was deployed in the province of Mugla, was lost. According to preliminary data, the plane was unable to gain the desired altitude after loading water and crashed into rocks.

Düşen uçağın enkazı helikopter kamerasından görüntülendihttps://t.co/CcFGfki9xj pic.twitter.com/F7eNets9ES — Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) August 14, 2021

Yangın söndürme uçağının düştüğü an kameraya yansıdıhttps://t.co/CcFGfki9xj pic.twitter.com/bpWvcq2BRZ — Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) August 14, 2021

The Russian Embassy in Ankara later told Sputnik it was looking into the causes of the incident and had also sent its team to the crash site.