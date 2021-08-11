Trudeau Condemns 'Unacceptable and Unjust' Prison Sentence for Canadian Michael Spavor in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor was absolutely "unacceptable and unjust".
“The verdict for Mr. Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law," Justin Trudeau said.
Justin Trudeau added that “the Government of Canada continues to provide consular assistance to Mr. Spavor and his family as we work to secure his safe return.”
Earlier in the day, Michael Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Chinese court on spying charges.
The court also called for Spavor's deportation and the confiscation of some $10,000 of personal property.
China detained Spavor in December 2018 - several days after Huawei Technologies' Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver.
