Chinese Court Sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 Years in Prison For Spying

Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were detained in China in 2018 after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, that took place in Vancouver.

Canadian citizen Michael Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Chinese court, which found him guilty of "spying overseas" and illegally providing state secrets to other countries.

The Dandong court also ruled that Spavor's assets worth 50,000 yuan (some 7714$) will be confiscated, and he will be deported. The court ruling did not specify when the deportation will take place.

Spavor, along with another Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig, was detained in China in 2018 following the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is currently facing possible extradition to the United States, being accused of sanctions violation. The US Justice Department alleges that Wanzhou is involved in fraud, having misled the banking giant HSBC into approving more than $100 million in transactions that breached American sanctions imposed on Iran.

Ottawa condemned the arrest of the two Canadians, saying they were "arbitrarily detained". Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister, Marc Garneau, said that the release of Spavor and Kovrig remains a "top priority" for Ottawa.

The decision on Spavor comes a day after the Chinese court upheld the death penalty for Canadian Robert Schellenberg for drug smuggling - a move condemned by Canada as well, along with the European Union.

The trial date for Kovrig, who also faces espionage charges, remains unclear.

