Register
19:24 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the P4 lab and the Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen after a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

    US Intelligence Agencies Reportedly Hack Cloud Servers Containing Wuhan Lab Virus Samples

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    316
    Subscribe

    The US and China are mired in a high-stakes info war related to the origins of the novel coronavirus, with US officials alleging that the virus may have been created in and leaked by a Chinese biolab, and the People’s Republic directing questions to the World Health Organization about the mysterious 2019 shutdown of a US military lab in Maryland.

    US intelligence agencies have gotten their hands on genetic blueprint data from virus samples being studied at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and are studying the information to see if it can help uncover Covid’s origins, CNN reports, citing multiple people said to be familiar with the investigation.

    The news network was not told how agencies supposedly got hold of the sensitive information, but its sources said it may have been hacked from computers connected to external cloud-based servers which were involved in creating and processing the data.

    US spooks are said to have tapped into the Department of Energy’s National Labs and their supercomputers to help process the information in accordance with President Biden’s request in May that intelligence put a report on his desk about coronavirus’s possible origins by the end of August. Biden made the request after his administration walked back on its earlier assumptions that the virus appeared to be of natural origins (a position long-supported by China and the WHO).

    Intelligence agencies have reportedly faced several problems in interpreting the information, including the need to recruit government scientists with the appropriate security clearances and knowledge of Mandarin.

    “Obviously there are scientists who are cleared. But Mandarin-speaking ones who are cleared? That’s a very small pool. And not just any scientists, but ones who specialize in bio? So you can see how this quickly becomes difficult,” one source, who was not authorized to provide his or her identity, said.

    Wuhan Institute of Virology
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ureem2805 / Wuhan Institute of Virology
    GOP Report Claims COVID-19 Leaked From China Lab, Cites 'Unusual' Safety Overhaul Bids at Wuhan Lab
    After the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic in 2020, the US accused China of scrubbing genetic data from the estimated 22,000 virus samples being studied at the Wuhan lab from the internet, and charged Beijing with refusing to hand the information to the US side or the WHO.

    However, reporting by the Wall Street Journal from earlier this summer found that the US’s own National Institutes of Health mysteriously scrubbed over a dozen gene sequences from its databases in June of 2020, supposedly at the request from a Chinese researcher.

    Two scientists specializing in coronavirus studies told CNN that they were ‘skeptical’ that the data being studied by intelligence, ‘or any other database’ can offer researchers any new information. “Basically, in [a 2020 research paper published in Nature, the Wuhan Institute of Virology] talked about all the sequences they had up until a certain point in time – it’s what most scientists/virologists believe, that’s pretty much what they had,” Tulane University School of Medicine virologist Dr. Robert Garry said.

    The network’s sources indicated that finding potential incriminating evidence in the trove of data wouldn’t been enough in itself to show that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab, instead of emerging naturally. Scientists would still need to examine contextual clues to determine what happened, according to the sources. Furthermore, several sources expressed doubts that they would find any  “smoking gun” in the genetic data absent some surprise new information.

    “Even a complete sequence history is difficult to obtain. And doesn’t really tell us anything about the origins of the pandemic itself without the context,” one source said.

    High-Stakes Claims

    The report on US intelligence agencies’ investigation comes amid over a year-and-a-half of bitter back-and-forth claims by the US and China regarding Covid’s origins, with allegations by Washington that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab met with counterclaims by Beijing that the US military may have spread the virus at the 2019 Wuhan Military World Games, or that that it may have leaked from the Fort Detrick military biolab in Maryland.

    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
    CDC
    Virus Similar to SARS-CoV-2 Might Have Existed Since 2013, Swiss Epidemiologist Says
    The claims have led scientists in Italy and Switzerland to propose that COVID-19 or a virus very similar to it may have been airborne and spreading months or even years before the official story that it was discovered at a Wuhan wet market before spreading around the world.

    At the same time, some Republicans, led by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, have asked questions about what US health officials including coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci were doing funding potentially dangerous gain-of-function research involving coronaviruses at Wuhan after US guidelines explicitly restricted such research at American labs due to safety concerns.

    Related:

    New Yorkers on New COVID Mandate: ‘Vaccinate or Die’
    Norway Now Has Fewer Deaths From COVID-19 Than Ordinary Flu
    Get Vax Quick Scheme? Covid’s Delta Variant May Require New Vaccines, Report Warns
    New Possibly Vaccine-Resistant COVID Variant is 'Serious Ongoing Threat,' Researchers Warn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse