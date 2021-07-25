Register
16:02 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks under a public health message about social distancing displayed at a shopping plaza in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia

    The Lancet Accused of ‘Suppressing’ January 2020 Study on Covid’s Human-to-Human Transmissibility

    © REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083360700_0:0:2935:1651_1200x675_80_0_0_f9b5fadab14d5f2c200019f5bcd60d44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107251083459344-the-lancet-accused-of-suppressing-january-2020-study-on-covids-human-to-human-transmissibility/

    The West and China are in the midst of an info war regarding the origins of the coronavirus, with more and more US officials now alleging that the virus may have leaked from a Chinese lab. China, meanwhile, has asked for a World Health Organization probe into whether the shutdown of a US military biolab in mid-2019 was somehow related to the virus.

    Peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet has been accused of sitting on a study about the dangers of human-to-human transmission of Sars-CoV-2 for over a week in January 2020, with the information said to have been provided to them by Chinese scientists seeking to alert the planet about the dangers of the virus.

    Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust, the gargantuan UK-based health research-related foundation, made the allegation against The Lancet in a new book entitled ‘Spike: The Virus vs. The People – the Inside Story.’

    Farrar, who co-wrote the book with British Indian science journalists Anjana Ahuja, reportedly expressed ‘shock’ at the journal’s decision to delay the paper’s publication, citing the need to provide information as a key means to battling a new and dangerous virus.

    The Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton dismissed Farrar’s allegations, telling the Daily Mail that “all papers of major public health importance were shared as soon as possible while ensuring rigorous peer-review.”

    A spokesperson for the journal further dismissed claims that the delay in publication amounted to suppression, saying that authors are “encouraged to share unpublished papers that have been submitted…directly with relevant medical and public health bodies, and funders, as well as via pre-print servers."

    This is the second coronavirus-related attack against The Lancet in weeks. Last month, the medical journal was accused of failing to declare British zoologist Peter Daszak’s work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology when it published a letter in February 2020 condemning the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis as a “conspiracy theory” despite his conflict of interest in the matter.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Fauci Goes Batsh*t After Senator Shows He Backed Funding for Wuhan Animal-to-Human Virus Research
    Over the past year, US media and congressional investigators have revealed that Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance has funneled millions of dollars in US National Institutes of Health funding into the Wuhan lab, with some $3.74 million spent on dangerous bat coronaviruses, in circumstances where such research was prohibited in the United States.

    In his book, Farrar said he was contacted by Dutch medical doctor and government advisor Thijs Kuiken about a paper sent for review to The Lancet on 16 January 2020 which suggested that the virus was “consistent with person-to-person transmission.” Its conclusions were based on the study of members of a family from Shenzhen who visited a hospital in Wuhan and made a family member who did not join them on the trip sick upon returning home to Shenzhen. At this time, the medical debate on Covid-19’s potential for human-to-human transmission was still up in the air.

    Kuiken reportedly expected for the information to be published immediately, but that The Lancet “either would not or could not do it,” with Horton reportedly not replying to Kuiken’s emails or messages. The paper in question was only published on 24 January 2020, after Chinese medical authorities had already confirmed the virus’s human-to-human transmission capabilities five days earlier.

    WellCome Trust’s Shady Ties

    Nasal swab samples collected from suspected COVID -19 patients are seen inside a container before conducting COVID-19 RT-PCR Test in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, 11 November 2020
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Bill Gates and George Soros Reportedly Team up for Buyout of UK Coronavirus Testing Company
    WellCome Trust is among the top three medical foundations in the world, and regularly partners in the spending of its 26 billion pound+ endowment with the likes of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros’ funded Open Society Institutes, the Rockefeller Foundation, etc. Amid the Covid pandemic, the trust has quietly earned billions’ in profits via timely investments in major pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines, prompting some in the medical community to question its ethics.

    Covid Info War

    The allegations against The Lancet come amid the ongoing back-and-forth campaign of claims between the US and China over the origins of the novel coronavirus. Last week, US media reported that the White House now formally considers the coronavirus lab leak theory as ‘equally plausible to’ the dominant natural origins explanation. The reversal in thinking marks a stark contrast to Democrats’ earlier blanket dismissal of lab leak claims being made by members of the Trump administration in 2020 and early 2021.

    China has struck back at the claims that its Wuhan Institute of Virology was responsible for the global pandemic. Last week, over half-a-million people in China signed a joint letter to the World Health Organization calling for a probe into the mysterious August 2019 shutdown of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The letter stressed that while China has allowed Western virologists and US media to visit the Wuhan lab, the US has not followed suit with regard to Fort Detrick, nor shared any information with China on the exact nature of the 2019 shutdown, amid concerns that it may be Covid-related.

    A sign on the door of a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Fort Detrick, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Suspect No.1: Why Fort Detrick Lab Should be Investigated for Global COVID-19 Origins Tracing
    Citing US studies, Chinese media have alleged that Covid-19 may have been in the US as early as December 2019, weeks before the Centers for Disease Control officially confirmed the first US coronavirus case on 21 January 2020.

    This week, a group of Italian scientists appeared to reinforce China’s questioning of the Wuhan leak/origins theory by finding that Covid-19 may have been circulating in Italy as early as October 2019, two months before Beijing alerted the world about the virus.

    Related:

    Macron Warns Against Vaccination 'Irresponsibility' as Anti-COVID Pass Protests Sweep France
    UK Government Could Be Facing Decades-Long COVID-Linked Financial Risks, Lawmakers Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse