Elon Musk Says Starship Could in Theory Return Hubble Telescope to Earth

When asked by a user on Twitter whether Starship could theoretically save Hubble from potential future destruction if the telescope was to enter the Earth's atmosphere, Musk replied with "sure". However, the billionaire didn't elaborate on the details of such an operation.
One of humanity's largest space telescopes, Hubble was launched into orbit in 1990 and is still used as a vital research tool.
The Starship is a fully reusable two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle under development by Musk's SpaceX.
