'Sequel to The Revenant': Alaska Man Rescued After Being Terrorised by Grizzly Bear for Week

The man's tortuous, thriller movie-like ordeal finally ended by sheer luck - he was spotted by a helicopter that happened to fly over the desolate area after changing its course.

A man has been rescued after being attacked and terrorised by an indefatigable grizzly bear in a remote area of Alaska.

The New York Times reported that the man in his 50s or 60s was alone at a mining camp in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness, some 64 kilometres from the town of Nome, when a grizzly bear attacked him and dragged him down to a river.

Luckily, the man, armed with a pistol, managed to escape from the bear despite a leg injury, but his ordeal was far from over: during the next seven days, the beast kept on returning every night to the hut the man stayed in, depriving his "prey" of sleep.

The exhausted and desperate man was finally saved by a passing helicopter that by mere chance swerved from its route and spotted "SOS" and "Help me" inscriptions on the roof of the man's hut.

"We don't really come across people in the middle of nowhere", the pilot told the newspaper. "He was kind of struggling. When we came around, he was on his hands and knees waving a white flag".

According to the report, the man is now recovering from his week-long torment.