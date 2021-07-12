Putin Sees 'Wall' in Relations Between Russia and Ukraine a 'Great Common Misfortune, Tragedy'

Relations between Russia and Ukraine deteriorated to a historic lowpoint in the aftermath of the February 2014 Maidan coup d'etat, during which Ukraine's democratically elected government was toppled by pro-EU and pro-US forces. The coup led Crimea to break off from Kiev and rejoin Russia, and sparked a civil war in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that he sees the current 'wall' in relations between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples as a "great common misfortune and tragedy."

In an essay published on the president's official website on Monday entitled 'On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians', Putin accused the West of directly interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs in 2014, and suggested that aggressive Russophobia peddled by ultranationalists began to form the country's state politics since that time.

"Recently, while answering a question during my Direct Line Q&A session about Russian-Ukrainian relations, I said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people - a common whole. These words are not a tribute to some kind of conjecture, to political circumstances of the day. I have spoken about this more than once before, this is my conviction," Putin wrote.

"Let me stress at the outset that I consider the wall in relations which has emerged in relations between Russia and Ukraine, between parts of what is in essence a single historical and spiritual space, as a big common misfortune, as a tragedy," he added.

Putin suggested that the current state of affairs was "first and foremost" the consequences of Russia's own mistakes during various historical periods. "But it is also the result of the deliberate work of those forces who have always sought to undermine our unity. The formula used has been known from time immemorial -divide and conquer. There is nothing new here."

It is the use of this formula which has resulted in attempts to play on the national question - to sow discord between people, and, as a "super task" to divide them and play off these various parts against one another, Putin argued.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW