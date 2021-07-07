Gunmen Who Killed Haitian President Claimed to Be From US Drug Enforcement Administration

The report said that in the video an American accent is heard yelling in English "DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down."
However, a high-ranking Haitian government official told the Miami Herald the assailants were not DEA agents, but mercenaries, among whom one spoke with an American accent.
Sputnik reached out to the DEA for comment on the matter but did not receive an immediate response.
According to residents near the president's home, the report said, gunmen were seen dressed in black and firing high-powered rounds with precision. There are also reports that a grenade and drones were used as well during the operation.
The gunmen attacked Moise’s private residence overnight on Wednesday and assassinated him.
