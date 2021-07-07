President of Haiti Assassinated at His Private Residence, Acting Prime Minister Says

President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse has been fatally wounded after a group of people opened fire at his private residence, acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced on Wednesday.
"At about 1 a.m. overnight into Wednesday... a group of unknown individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president's private residence and lethally wounded the head of state", Claude Joseph said in a statement.
The assailants also injured First Lady Martine Marie Etienne Joseph. She was hospitalised in serious condition.
The prime minister condemned this "disgusting, inhumane, and barbaric" attack and called for calm. The security situation is under the control of the national police and the armed forces, he said.
Jovenel Moïse, the 42nd president of Haiti, had been in office since 2017. He was 53 years old.
