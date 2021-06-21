Register
11:08 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.

    Kremlin Aware of Possible New US Sanctions, Considering Various Options

    © AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOV
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:0:2887:1624_1200x675_80_0_0_698f881efc8627a555a33fe9931fa1ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106211083198943-kremlin-aware-of-possible-new-us-sanctions-considering-various-options/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin is aware of possible new US sanctions on Russia and is currently considering various options, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, also noting that the introduction of restrictions does not depend on the will of US President Joe Biden.

    "We are aware of the forthcoming sanctions, the possible sanctions that have been codified. The point is, some sanctions have been codified and their introduction does not even depend on the will of the US president", Peskov told reporters.

    The Kremlin has also heard claims made after the top-level summit that the US will stick to its policy against the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the spokesman went on to say.

    "We expect that we will be able to continue our dialogue with the Americans, and we will also certainly continue to work with our European partners for finalising the project and launching it as soon as possible", Peskov added.

    Kremlin Assures Pragmatism Remains Priority in Russia-US Relations

    Moscow's remarks about the constructive approach at the recent summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden does not mean abandoning a sober assessment of the bilateral relations, as pragmatism remains a priority, Peskov added.

    "[Russian] President [Putin]'s words about a constructive attitude at the [Geneva] summit do not indicate that we have abandoned a sober assessment of our relations with the United States, in which pragmatism and 'sobriety' are our priorities. The constructive and positive results of the summit absolutely do not indicate that the United States will abandon the essence of its policy of containing Russia. We are aware that this will continue", Peskov told reporters.

    Kremlin on US Sanctions Policy: We Want Stable Relations

    Washington's policy of sanctions can be characterised as persistent yet unpredictable, while Russia wants stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US plans to impose new sanctions over the situation with Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and also to keep introducing restrictions on companies engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    "As for Washington's sanctions aspirations and sanctions dependence, it in fact shows continuity and at the same time unpredictability. We see a big share of unpredictability at this stage. Only the codified sanctions are predictable", Peskov told reporters, emphasising that both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly pointed to their desire to have stable and predictable relations.

    "We do need predictability", Peskov added.

    Under ex-President Donald Trump, the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the project, and a number of companies working on the pipeline's construction.

    The US subsequently backtracked from the threats of sanctions against companies working on the pipeline's construction under the Biden administration, which admitted that it was too late to try to stop a nearly complete project. Yet Washington still advised its European allies to turn away from Russian gas. US sanctions failed to stop Nord Stream 2 for long and construction resumed in 2020. In June 2021, the first line of Nord Stream 2 was completed and the second is due to be finished in a couple of months, according to current estimates.

    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, US sanctions, Kremlin, US-Russia relations, US, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse