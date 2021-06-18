Biden Reportedly Wants JCPOA Revived Before New Iranian President Takes Over in 6 Weeks

The Biden administration is concerned that it will become more difficult to finalise the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations before a new government comes to power in Tehran in August, the report said.
Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a close ally to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is reportedly a favourite to win the presidential election. The Iranians have guaranteed that negotiations would not be derailed due to the outcome of the June 18 presidential election.
It is possible that a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could be achieved within a few weeks, the report said.
The US official declined to reveal what are the biggest issues left to resolve in the ongoing Vienna nuclear talks but pointed out that there has been some progress made in determining US sanctions relief and steps Iran needs to take to return to compliance.
The United States does not plan to engage in negotiations for months on end, the report said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)