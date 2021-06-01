Berlin Says Negotiations with the US Over Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Relief Will Be Tough

Russia's Fortuna vessel has continued building the 745-mile-long pipeline in German waters, despite significant pressure from the United States, which has recently imposed sanctions on Russian companies and vessels involved in the project.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that negotiations between Germany and the US on the subject of cancelling Nord Stream 2-related sanctions are expected to be difficult but were underway. There was still an interest in "finding a common path", the minsiter added.

"As you know, negotiations are now underway between the German government and the administration in Washington, we not only took into account the decision in Washington and the comments of President Biden on this topic, but also stressed that we have an interest in finding a common path," the foreign affairs minister said.

According to Maas, who spoke to reporters ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from fellow NATO member states in Washington, the talks were intended to find a solution to the issue of Nord Stream 2. Maas said he was all up for dialogue on the matter.

In May, the United States blacklisted 13 Russian ships involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and three Russian companies linked to the project.

Washington maintains that the project will strengthen Russia's hold on Europe and its energy market, but has decided to waive the penalties against the pipeline's chief executive, Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swithzerland-registered firm behind its construction.

According to the US State Department, the company's activity, and that of its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, was sanctionable, but Biden administration believed that it was in Washington's interest not to go on with penalties.

The pipeline, which is set to deliver Russian gas to Germany, is some 95% complete, according to estimates.

