Spain's PM Sanchez Slams Morocco's 'Assault' on Spanish Border Over Migrant Crisis

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described Morocco allowing 10,000 migrants into the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta as "an assault on the Spanish border."
"It is not acceptable for a government to assault borders because of a foreign policy disagreement," the prime minister said.
Sanchez's comments follow earlier remarks by Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who blamed the massive migrant crossing into Spain in mid-May on weather conditions and "tired" border guards.
The Spanish prime minister, who had to cancel his trip to a French-led summit on financial aid for Africa due to the Ceuta crisis, said the country rejects its neighbour's "attitude" and the Moroccan foreign minister's earlier comments about the migrant surge.
An estimated 8,000 migrants from Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on 17 May, breaking the record for daily arrivals for the EU state. Around 6,500 were later sent back to Morocco.
Morocco has been accused of loosening its border controls in retaliation to Spain's decision to host the leader of Western Sahara’s rebel national liberation movement Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.
Morocco sees a disputed territory of Western Sahara, Spain's former colony, as a part of its land - a claim disputed by Polisario movement.
