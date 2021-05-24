Blinken to Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, Amman to Reduce Tensions in Mideast

Blinken took to Twitter to announce his plans.
At the request of President Biden, I am traveling to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman to meet with the parties to support their efforts to solidify a ceasefire. The United States has engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring an end to the hostilities and reduce tensions.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 24, 2021
The White House confirmed Blinken's plans to pay a visit to the Middle East later this week.
This comes days after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire following 11 days of fighting that left 243 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.
Commenting on the ceasefire on Sunday, Blinken said that the Biden administration supports a "two-state solution" of the conflict, which envisions an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, stressing that Washington would seek "equal measures of security" for Israelis and Palestinians.
