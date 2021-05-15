Register
12:44 GMT15 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Marisol Gerardo, 9, is held by her mother as she gets the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina, U.S., April 12, 2021.

    US Becomes Main Destination of 'Vaccine Tourism' in Latin America

    © REUTERS / Shawn Rocco/Duke Health
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850021_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_66ebfb82e41f9f249eb4f42838cb6500.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105151082898324-us-becomes-main-destination-of-vaccine-tourism-in-latin-america/

    MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Miami has become one of the key destinations for Latin Americans who travel to the United States with the aim to get coronavirus vaccine shots, Martha Chamoro, the vice president of the Paraguayan Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies, told Sputnik.

    "Our demand exceeds the number of available flights. I am selling tickets for June and processing if they [tourists] can travel in July. These are tourism trips with the purpose to get vaccinated," Chamoro said.

    Given the fact that April, as well as May, have been periods of high demand, Paraguayan travel agencies hardly cope with the passenger flow, the official added.

    Airlines are striving to maintain a stable air traffic, nevertheless. For example, Chamoro cited Copa Airlines which has recently introduced three additional flights to the United States.

    Paraguay began the immunization campaign in late February. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 193,181 people have been vaccinated to date in the country with a population of 7.3 million.

    Citizens of Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru have also started to fly to the US more often. Ex-president of Argentina Mauricio Macri said on his Facebook page on 9 May that he got vaccinated in the US, adding that he saw people getting shots in all sorts of venues, from beaches to shopping malls.

    "I personally was administered Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in a pharmacy," he said.

    As for Brazil, vaccine tourism to the US is not popular there, basically because Washington maintains the entry ban for travellers from Brazil due to its epidemiological situation. The development of such a movement has not been recorded so far, sources from the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies explained to Sputnik.

    "This is a very individual question judging by what we are seeing now, especially since the US continues with closed borders for Brazilians," they pointed out.

    The US itself continues to remain the country with the highest toll of COVID-19 cases and deaths, 32.8 million and 585,000, respectively, as of Saturday.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, vaccine, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse