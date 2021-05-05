Register
07:54 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Friday, March 1, 2019 file photo, the sun sets over a small bay with fishing and pleasure crafts at anchor, on Mahe island, Seychelles.

    World's Most Vaccinated Nation Reintroduces COVID Restrictions After Surge in Infections

    © AP Photo / David Keyton
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082803153_0:127:3070:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_aed76c4826718be7d2055fb65750646f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105051082802875-worlds-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-covid-restrictions-after-surge-in-infections/

    Seychelles was among the first countries in the world to reopen to international tourism after the first COVID wave last year. The Indian Ocean nation, located off the coast of Africa, has been vaccinating its population with China's Sinopharm vaccine, received as a gift from the UAE, and AstraZeneca's Covishield, flown in from India.

    The Indian Ocean nation of Seychelles will close down schools, public places, and cancel all sporting events after reporting a surge in infections over the last five days, Health Minister Peggy Vidot said.

    Addressing a press conference along with other senior officials, Vidot expressed concern over the "upward trend" in infections in recent days and called upon the population to observe the public restrictions.

    Seychelles, which has a population of around 98,000, has inoculated 62 percent of its citizens, the most for any nation in the world. The authorities have been administering the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm and AstraZeneca's Covishield, the latter manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Some 50,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine, the first of the two to be rolled out, were donated to Seychelles by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January.

    A medical personel injects the first dose of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria, on January 10, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / RASSIN VANNIER
    A medical personel injects the first dose of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria, on January 10, 2021.

    A total of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine were donated by India as part of its "Vaccine Diplomacy" programme, with another 40,000 doses bought by the island nation.

    The tourist-reliant economy was among the first to reopen to international travel after embarking on its ambitious vaccine programme.

    On 20 April, Seychelles revised its travel guidelines, asking travellers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to produce vaccination certificates to be eligible for a tourist visa. The nation has a ban on incoming passengers from Brazil, in view of the Brazilian COVID strain.

    Seychelles Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon, who was also present at Tuesday's conference, told reporters that 16 percent of the active COVID cases were those of foreigners, stopping short of giving out their nationalities.

    "There are currently 1,068 active cases numbers, among which 84 percent are Seychellois and 16 percent are foreigners. Some 65 percent of the active cases are unvaccinated or have received only one dose, whilst the remaining have taken both doses", she was quoted as saying by the Seychelles News Agency.

    She said that a call to lift the restrictions would be taken at a meeting chaired by President Wavel Ramkalawan, close to 24 May.

    The restrictions were announced after several warnings over laxity in following the COVID-specific guidelines by authorities in the country over the last week or so.

    "I am disappointed with the behaviour of many of our citizens, with the number of cases which we are still registering. I repeat that all Seychellois must take the appropriate measures and it is only through this that we will combat and win against COVID", President Ramkalawan stated in an address on 26 April.

    Related:

    Ex-Indian Minister: India’s Youth Must be ‘Prioritized’ over PM Modi’s COVID Vaccine Diplomacy
    China Approves Public Use of Sinopharm Vaccine Against COVID-19 – Reports
    Russia Resumes Flights With Ethiopia and Seychelles
    Tags:
    AstraZeneca, India, China, COVID-19, Seychelles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse