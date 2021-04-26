Russian Firm Pharmasyntez Ready to Deliver 1Mln Remdesivir Packages to India by June

"Pharmasyntez is ready to send up to one million packages of drug Remdeform (INN: Remdesivir), which is currently in high demand as a treatment for coronavirus, to India by the end of May 2021, if the law allows it", the company said in a statement.
The company said the drug could be legally shipped to India either under an export licence or as humanitarian aid.
On Sunday, The Hindu newspaper reported that Russia might provide oxygen generators and medicine to India.
India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17.3 million, following the United States with more than 32 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.
All comments
Show new comments (0)