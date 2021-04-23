Lithuania and Latvia Expel Russian Diplomats in Solidarity With Czech Republic

Lithuania has expelled two employees of the Russian embassy in solidarity with the Czech Republic, the country's Foreign Ministry said.
"Today, on 23 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Embassy of Russia to Lithuania and handed him a diplomatic note, declaring two members of the Embassy's staff personae non gratae, because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, and giving them seven days to leave Lithuania. The decision shows our solidarity with the ally after an unprecedented and dangerous incident in the Czech Republic," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Moscow expressed readiness to help the Embassy of the Czech Republic to Russia perform the functions that could be disrupted by Moscow's order to drastically reduce its staff," the statement read on.
The decision was made in close cooperation with "Latvian and Estonian" partners, the ministry continued.
Latvia has announced the expulsion of one Russian diplomat, the country's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said on Twitter.
In solidarity with our Czech allies and due to the violations of Vienna Convention #Latvia has decided to expel a Russian diplomat. Latvia will not tolerate subversive activities on its soil or that of its partners and allies— Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) April 23, 2021
🇱🇻 🤝 🇨🇿
