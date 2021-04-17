Czech Republic to Expel Russian Diplomats Suspected of Working for Russian Intelligence

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services, Czech media reported on Saturday.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in his turn, said, as quoted by the Nova broadcaster, that the reason for the move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014.
"It caused enormous damage ... But above all, two of our compatriots were killed there", Babis said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Prague was "fully aware" of the consequences of the decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
