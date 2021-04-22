Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Plans to Summon Czech Ambassador on Thursday

"The conversation with the Czech ambassador will continue in the foreign ministry today," Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.
"There will be a concrete conversation about what steps we will take if Prague makes relevant moves," the spokeswoman continued.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on 17 April that the country's authorities suspected Russian intelligence services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The Kremlin called these accusations outrageous and unfounded.
Eighteen Russian diplomats were expelled from the Czech Republic. In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae. They already left the country.
