Czech Media Reveals Third Russian ‘Suspect’ in Ammo Depot Blast Probe

PRAGUE, April 20 (Sputnik) - Czech investigators have identified a third man suspected of being involved in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts in Vrbetice, along with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the Seznam media outlet reported, citing a source close to the probe.

On Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Prague suspects Russian intelligence officers of being behind the 2014 depot explosions, which killed two people. The Czech police put on their wanted list Petrov and Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK town of Salisbury in March 2018. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has slammed the story as senility.

The new suspect is Russian embassy employee Sergei Fedotov, who is actually a member of an "elite group of the GRU, known as unit 29155," the Czech outlet alleges.

According to the source, Fedotov is an expert in poisons and explosives, who is supposed to have made an explosive device that blew up the Czech ammunition depot.

This "intelligence officer" with a diplomatic passport reportedly left Prague along with 17 other employees of the Russian embassy who were ordered out last week in connection with the Vrbetice incident.

The media outlet also claims that Fedotov traveled to Bulgaria at the time of the 2015 attempted poisoning of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, who owned military goods blown up in Vrbetice.

Fedotov was not the only officer who worked in the Russian embassy, according to the Czech media. Another one served as a deputy military attache until the special services and police reported the incident in Vrbetice, the outlet claimed.