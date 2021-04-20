US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan to Return to United States Briefly This Week, Reports Say

"Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the US this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult since he agreed to continue serving in his post indefinitely," the spokesperson told Axios.
"He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.
Earlier this month, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities, including tech firms, and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Under the sanctions, US financial institutions are prohibited from buying Russian government bonds during primary placements after June 14. However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the fresh round of US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response to the US sanctions, Moscow banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
