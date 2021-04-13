Register
16:32 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Russian Topol-M ICBM drives across Red Square in a Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, 2008

    Intelligence Report Assesses Russia as US' 'Largest and Most Capable WMD Rival'

    © AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOV
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2261
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104131082619754-intelligence-report-assesses-russia-as-uss-largest-and-most-capable-wmd-rival/

    The Russian military is not as powerful as its Soviet predecessor, and Russia is only fourth or fifth in the world in terms of total military spending, but remains the only nation capable of challenging the United States in both conventional and nuclear forces, and subsequently is one of just two countries assuring global strategic stability.

    The US intelligence community sees Russia as the "largest and most capable" weapons of mass destruction-armed rival to the United States, and Moscow is expected to retain that status for the foreseeable future, a newly published intelligence assessment indicates.

    At the same time, the Annual Threat Assessment report, put out by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, concludes that Russia does not want to see a direct conflict between Russian and US forces.

    Instead, it suggests that "Moscow will continue to employ a variety of tactics this year meant to undermine US influence, develop new international norms and partnerships, divide Western countries and weaken Western alliances, and demonstrate Russia's ability to shape global events as a major player in a new multipolar international order."

    The US intelligence community expects Russia to continue developing its military, nuclear, cyber, and intelligence capabilities, and to use its energy resources "to advance its agenda and undermine the United States," while engaging in pragmatic cooperation with Washington where possible.

    Apparently unsure what to make of Russia's minuscule military spending compared to the US and its NATO allies, the report suggests that Moscow "will emphasise new weapons that present increased threats to the United States and regional actors while continuing its foreign military engagements, including training exercises."
    Russian Foreign Ministry graphic of NATO defence spending compared to that of Russia and the rest of the world.
    © Photo : Twitter / @mfa_russia
    Russian Foreign Ministry graphic of NATO defence spending compared to that of Russia and the rest of the world.

    The report goes on to accuse Moscow of a litany of malign activities, ranging from election meddling and the "poisoning' of opposition vlogger Alexei Navalny, to trying to "destabilise" Ukraine and of using private mercenary companies run by oligarchs "close to the Kremlin" to expand foreign influence.

    The document sees China as the most significant threat to the US overall, calling Beijing a "near-peer competitor, challenging the United States in multiple arenas – especially economically, militarily, and technologically," and a threat to the existing US-dominated world order.

    A man looks at the latest US-made Hellfire II missiles during the defence industry exhibition in Taipei, 11 August 2005
    © AFP 2021 / SAM YEH
    China Warns US Not to ‘Play With Fire’ on Taiwan
    The report also expresses concerns over "China's increasing cooperation with Russia on areas of complimentary interest," including defence and economic cooperation, and expects Beijing to gain nuclear triad capabilities (that is, the ability to field nuclear weapons on the ground, in the air and at sea) over the next decade while doubling the size of its nuclear arsenal.

    The document dubs Iran a "regional menace," with North Korea called a "disruptive player on the regional and world stages."

    Finally, the report points to non-state actor threats to the US, including the coronavirus and other diseases, climate change, emerging technologies, cyber, drugs and organised crime, and global terrorism.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse