Precious Memories: Perseverance Rover Takes Selfie From Mars With Its Ingenuity Helicopter Buddy

The Perseverance Mars rover took a memorable selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter on 6 April, showing the two robots chilling together. The photo was taken by a WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera, which is a part of its SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument.
Two bots, one selfie. Greetings from Jezero Crater, where I’ve taken my first selfie of the mission. I’m also watching the #MarsHelicopter Ingenuity as it gets ready for its first flight in a few days. Daring mighty things indeed.— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 7, 2021
Images: https://t.co/owLX2LaK52 pic.twitter.com/rTxDNK69rs
The brave little rover, which landed on the planet back in February, is bound to search for evidence of ancient microbial life. It will collect Martian rocks to be returned to Earth, providing important information for the next missions to the Red Planet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)