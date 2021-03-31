Blinken Certifies to Congress Hong Kong Does Not Deserve Special Status

"Each year, the Department of State submits to Congress the Hong Kong Policy Act report and accompanying certification", Blinken said. "In conjunction with this year’s report, I have certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under US law in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1, 1997".
The Trump administration last May announced that it would revoke Hong Kong's special status after China introduced new security legislation for the territory. Under the 1992 United States-Hong Kong Policy Act, the region enjoyed a special status as a customs territory separate from mainland China. This act allowed Hong Kong to have its own export control system and made it a territory where the US tariffs on Chinese goods did not apply.
