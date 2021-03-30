Moscow Concerned Over Potential Failure of US to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan by 1 May

"We do not know yet what kind of consequences it will trigger, but we saw the preliminary reaction to Biden's statement, it was a stern warning that this is a direct violation of the Doha agreements ... with all the ensuing consequences," Kabulov said on the sidelines of The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference.
Russia should thoroughly study Biden's statement, the diplomat noted.
Last week, US President Joe Biden said at a press conference that Washington may not meet the 1 May deadline "in terms of tactical reasons". The Taliban movement declared readiness to start attacking foreign soldiers stationed in Afghanistan if the pullout is not completed by 1 May as envisioned in the Doha agreement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)