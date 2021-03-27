At Least Six People Reportedly Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in North Vancouver

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after a stabbing attack in North Vancouver on Saturday, accrording to the North Vancouver RCMP department.
Local media, citing emergency health services, reported that six people were hospitalized after the attack.
Police said that one male suspect has been taken into custody, and he appeared to have acted alone. The department also outlined that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
"One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311", North Vancouver RCMP said.
#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021
A video allegedly showing the moment the police arrested the suspect was shared online, showing officers apprehending a man who holds what appears to be a knife.
Tense moments as police move in to arrest a man in #NorthVancouver on Lynn Valley Road. Sounds like he may have tried to hurt himself, but officers were able to take him in safely. Unclear if connected to reported stabbings, video credit: Sam Garrett. @GlobalBC #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/LLmACYBO4C— Agnieszka Wyka (@AgnieszkaWyka) March 27, 2021
The incident took place outside the Lynn Valley Library, with police reportedly responding to reports of a stabbing "just after 1:45 p.m. [local time]".
