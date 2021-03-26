Register
01:36 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021

    Ever Given Owner Apologizes as Officials Say It May Take Weeks to Refloat Vessel Stuck in Suez Canal

    © REUTERS / HANDOUT
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082448194_0:45:1280:765_1200x675_80_0_0_9c45b76be85743103939bb830026d85d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103261082453792-ever-given-owner-apologizes-as-officials-say-it-may-take-weeks-to-refloat-vessel/

    A global focus was zeroed in on Egypt’s Suez Canal this week, after a massive 200,000-plus ton vessel known as the Ever Given became wedged in the waterway, which sees about 13% of global trade pass through the channel. Repeated attempts to free the vessel have been unsuccessful.

    Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Japanese owner of the giant cargo ship, issued a statement on Thursday apologizing for the unintended setback as officials tasked with clearing the passage suggest it may take weeks.

    The company noted that the Ever Given got stuck across the narrow canal on Tuesday as a result of “stormy weather” that forced the vessel to run aground, and acknowledged that it was working with maritime solutions provider Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement to remedy the situation. 

    “The situation is extremely difficult,” officials stated in a Thursday release. “We sincerely apologize for causing a great deal of concern to the vessels scheduled to sail and all related parties while navigating the Suez Canal.”

    Officials also indicated that none of the crew members aboard the Ever Green sustained any injuries, and that at present there are no indications of any oil spills as a result of the incident.

    Despite repeated attempts by a flotilla of tugboats, dredgers and diggers, the Ever Given has remained embedded in the Suez Canal, even after fruitless efforts were renewed at high tide earlier today.

    An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021
    © REUTERS / Suez Canal Authority/Handout
    An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021

    Aiding in the removal efforts is also Dutch company Smit Salvage, whose parent company is construction firm Boskalis. Offering some insight into the latest refloating measures, Boskalis’ CEO Peter Berdowski revealed that freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal could take several days to weeks.

    In comments to Dutch outlet Nieuwsuur, Berdowski remarked that the Panamanian-flagged container vessel is like “a very heavy whale on the beach, so to speak,” and that with 20,000 fully loaded containers aboard, there is “enormous weight on the sandbar.”

    As recent efforts have not proven successful, Berdowski did speculate that an option to free the 1,300-foot-long vessel could be to simply remove some containers, as it has become increasingly clear that “it is not really possible to pull loose.”

    "But the more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take,” he pointed out. “It can take days to weeks. Also consider bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner."

    However, this is not the first time that a cargo ship has blocked the canal. Previously, in 2017, a Japanese vessel encountered mechanical issues and temporarily created some traffic as tug boats were deployed for the assist.

    At present, latest figures from officials state that some 156 vessels are waiting in the Suez Canal for passage.

    Related:

    In the Steps of the Pharaoh: Five Things You May Not Know About the Suez Canal
    Suez Canal Temporarily Halts Navigation Following Traffic Blockage
    QAnon Conspiracists Claim Ship Stuck in Suez Canal is Used by Hillary Clinton to Traffic Children
    Cargo Ship Ever Given Drew 'Penis' in Red Sea Before Being Stuck in Suez Canal, Tracking Data Shows
    Tags:
    shipping containers, vessel, Suez Canal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse