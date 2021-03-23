Register
23:40 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given arriving in Rotterdam harbor in August 2020

    Photo: Huge Container Ship Gets Stuck Sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, Blocking All Sea Traffic

    © Photo : YouTube / Airliners & Ships Channel
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082432773_0:23:1355:785_1200x675_80_0_0_1ddd33f430a25ae8fa7e148baf17581e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202103231082432882-photo-huge-container-ship-gets-stuck-sideways-in-egypts-suez-canal-blocking-all-sea-traffic/

    Big ships and little waterways scarcely mix well, but it’s still rare that one of the world’s largest container vessels finds itself abreast the Suez Canal, cutting off two seas’ worth of ocean-going traffic.

    The crew of a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship found themselves in dire straits on Tuesday evening as their vessel found itself wedged sideways into the banks of the Suez Canal, blocking all traffic in both directions through the waterway.

    “Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways looks like we might be here for a little bit,” user fallenhearts17 posted on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by an alarming image of a huge container vessel sitting astride the Suez Canal.

    According to ship tracking data, the vessel is the Ever Given, a 400-meter-by-59-meter cargo vessel with a gross tonnage of 219,079 tons flying the flag of Panama. The cargo ship is logged as having last visited Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia, and is en route to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where it was due to arrive in a week. That was, at least, until this afternoon.

    It’s unknown how the huge ship arrived in its predicament, but fallenhearts17 did note that the ship had cut off their vessel, which appears to the Maersk Denver, before entering the canal.

    Now, Egypt has mounted an all-out effort to try and induce the Ever Given to budge. In the photo, a small excavator can be seen attempting to dig out the ship’s bow from the sandy shore, and vessel tracking data shows close to a dozen tugs trying to push it into deeper water.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    The Panama-flagged cargo vessel Ever Given seen sideways in the Suez Canal on Vesselfinder March 23, 2021, as several tugboats attempt to free her

    With the ship sideways, no traffic can pass through the canal, which is the only way to get from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean beyond. Tracking data shows a true traffic jam developing at both ends of the 120-mile-long canal, with dozens of ships waiting to enter.


    The busy waterway handles roughly 47 ships per day, although crashes often occur due to its narrowness. In 2014, two enormous container ships collided at the north end of the Suez Canal, and in 2018, a five-ship pile-up happened inside the canal after one ship’s engine cut out, causing the others to run into the back of one another.

    The canal was built between 1859 and 1869 under the direction of French engineer Ferdinand de Lesseps and financed by the French and Egyptian governments. However, Cairo lost all control over the canal after the heavily indebted Egyptian government was forced to sell its shares in the managing company to the UK in 1875. In 1956, when the company’s 99-year lease expired, Egyptian President Gamel abd al-Nasser moved to nationalize the canal, after which a joint British-French-Israeli force temporarily invaded and occupied the canal zone, closing it for nearly a year before US and Soviet pressure forced them to withdraw.

    Related:

    UAE Reportedly Dismantling Red Sea Military Base as Country Pulls Back From War in Yemen
    A Challenge for the Suez Canal? Iran on Verge of Activating Massive New Russia-India Trade Corridor
    Israeli Submarine Reportedly Crossed Suez in 'Message' to Iran as US Warships Enter Persian Gulf
    Tags:
    traffic jam, crash, cargo ship, Suez Canal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse