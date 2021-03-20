Register
14:42 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

    Iranian FM Zarif Blasts EU for Asking Tehran to ‘Act Responsibly’ While Ignoring 'Israel’s Nukes'

    Russian Foreign Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082123289_0:133:3072:1861_1200x675_80_0_0_57877c03bf8ce31adb739ed66881e9bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103201082403024-iranian-fm-zarif-blasts-eu-for-asking-tehran-to-act-responsibly-while-ignoring-israels-nukes/

    On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Tehran to “act responsibly” and “stop exacerbating the thorny nuclear situation with multiple violations” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. Iran says it will return to its obligations under the JCPOA as soon as the United States lifts its illegal sanctions.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter to blast the European signatories to the JCPOA (collectively known as the E3) over their public concern about Iran’s nuclear activities while ignoring Israel’s suspected nuclear arsenal.

    “To appease a terrorist regime with illicit nukes, E3 urge Iran ‘to act responsibly’. Reality check: The JCPOA is alive SOLELY because of Iran’s responsible conduct,” Zarif wrote.

    The diplomat suggested that “instead of coordinating with” Israel, which he described as “enemy No.1” of the nuclear deal, the European Union, France, Germany, Britain, and the US must themselves “act responsibly” and comply with the terms of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, the 2015 resolution endorsing the JCPOA.

    Third stage of Israeli space launch vehicle Shavit
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / טל ענבר / Shavit 3rd stage
    Iran Asks Why Israel Gets Preferential Treatment With IAEA Despite Its Arsenal of Nukes
    Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons. Estimates on the size of its nuclear arsenal range from 80 to 400 warheads.

    Zarif’s tweet comes in the wake of remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday attacking Iran over its violations of the JCPOA. Macron urged the Middle Eastern nation to stop its enrichment activities, and reiterated French proposals about putting international controls on Iran’s ballistic missiles.

    Tehran has repeatedly rejected any attempts to regulate its conventional ballistic and cruise missile arsenals, categorising the weapons as the main guarantee of deterrence against potential aggression by a range of adversaries.

    Iran’s parliament passed a law to increase enrichment levels in late 2020, in the wake of the assassination of senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Tehran blamed on Israel. The law stepped into force last month, after the Biden administration failed to keep the president’s election promises to get the United States back into the Iran nuclear deal. Biden indicated that he would not return to the deal unless Iran dramatically cut back its enrichment activities first. Iran’s leaders have said it is up to Washington to lift sanctions first, since it was the US side which abrogated the agreement in the first place by pulling out in 2018.

    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility
    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility

    On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik that Iran would not be the first side to pick up the phone to try to convince the US to get back into the JCPOA, saying it was up to Washington to do so.

    Earlier in the week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow is “concerned” about Iran’s decision to begin enriching uranium at the Natanz plant using advanced IR-4 centrifuges, but also stressed that it’s up to the Biden administration to take the first steps to rectify the situation.

    “They should eventually make progress in lifting sanctions…But so far we only see the expansion of the sanctions list targeting Iran. Therefore, Iran pursues the policy of gradually reducing compliance with its voluntary obligations under the [JCPOA],” Ryabkov explained.

    Iran is now capable of enriching uranium to about 20 percent purity, far above the 3.67 percent limit outlined by the JCPOA, but also far below the 90 percent level required for uranium to be considered weapons-grade. Iran began taking steps to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA in 2019, a year after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the treaty, and after the E3 failed to create a workaround to crushing US banking and energy sanctions.

    Despite agreeing to sign the JCPOA in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015, Iran has always maintained that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind, and has repeatedly asked the US and its allies to abandon such weapons. The Islamic Republic’s nuclear policy is regulated by fatwas (religious rulings) issued by its supreme leaders.

    Related:

    Macron Urges Iran to Stop Violating JCPOA Nuclear Deal, Demands Tehran to Act Responsibly
    Exclusive: Iran's FM Spokesman Weighs in on Nuclear Talks, Israel, and Relations With Neighbours
    Iran to Perform ‘Cold Test’ of Arak Heavy Water Plant to Prepare for 2022 Reactor Start
    Kiev Says Discussions With Iran on Downed Boeing Not Finished, Talk of Lawsuit Premature
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse