German Drug Regulator Pledges to Help With Sputnik V Registration in EU, Source Says

"During an emergency meeting in the relevant committee of the German Bundestag yesterday [Thursday], representatives of the Paul Ehrlich Institute [the German regulator] announced that they are ready to support Russia in submitting some documents for the [European Medicines Agency) EMA," the source said, adding that the German regulator will assist Russian during the negotiations.
As of now, fifty-two countries have authorised Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It was registered under the emergency use authorisation procedure.
Last month, the peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet, published an interim analysis from the Phase III clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V became the world's first officially-registered vaccine against COVID-19.
