China Begins 2nd Session of High-Level Strategic Dialogue With US in Alaska, State Media Says

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the second round of talks started at around 7:45 p.m. (03:45 GMT) Thursday in Alaska's largest city of Anchorage.
As noted by the Politico news outlet, citing a senior US official, the Chinese delegation allegedly breached the protocol by going beyond the two-minutes allotted for the speakers during the first session. Chinese diplomats, on the other hand, accused their US counterparts of inappropriate treatment of their delegation.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started the meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska. The US diplomats right away argued that China was threatening global stability, with the latter accusing Washington of human rights hypocrisy and mistreatment of African American citizens. The session ended with Beijing accusing Washington of violating the protocol during the talks.
