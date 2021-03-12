Register
16:03 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Airport personnel tow 60 tons of humanitarian supplies from USAID

    US Reportedly Considering Dumping AstraZeneca Vax Abroad Amid Safety Concerns

    © AFP 2021 / SAFIN HAMED
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103121082326618-us-reportedly-considering-dumping-astrazeneca-vax-abroad-amid-safety-concerns/

    Nearly a dozen nations temporarily halted the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine this week amid reports that it can cause severe blood clots. On Friday, the European Medicines Agency added ‘severe allergic reactions’ to the jab’s list of potential side effects. The World Health Organization says the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

    US officials are reportedly debating whether or not to send tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine abroad as the Food and Drug Administration continues to drag its feet on approving the preparation for use on Americans.

    Unnamed senior Biden administration officials told the New York Times that the White House has seen “intense debate” about whether to ship tens of millions of doses of the vaccine currently sitting in manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Maryland to other countries amid requests by nations which have already approved its use.

    An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that it has “asked the US government to give thoughtful consideration” to the requests to export the vaccines.

    Some 30 million doses of the preparation are said to be piled up in the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant’s West Chester, Ohio facility, with “tens of millions more doses” produced in Baltimore and ready to be put in vials and packaged.

    Discussions about potential destinations for the unused vaccine reportedly include Brazil, the EU and Britain.

    Last year, Washington pledged to pay AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion for the creation and manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine, contracting the company to supply up to 300 million doses if the preparation proves effective. The company did not apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA, which provides liability protections, leaving its status uncertain.

    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Bill Gates ‘Not Very Surprised’ by Spinal Cord Damage Caused by AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus Vaccine
    In February, pharma industry media reported that the FDA could reject the AstraZeneca vaccine due to uncertainties related to its effectiveness and concerns about whether trial batch doses consistently match the effectiveness of series produced jabs. The approval process was further complicated after human trials led to questions about whether the vaccine was responsible for serious neurological side effects in two volunteers.

    White House's Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

    The Biden administration recently ordered 100 million additional jabs of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine following its approval last month, on top of the hundreds of millions already ordered from Pfizer and Moderna after their use was approved late last year. This week, President Biden announced that all US adults would be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine by 1 May.

    The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel near Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
    © REUTERS / Cathrin Mueller
    Nigerian Health Agency Allays Concerns Over AstraZeneca Shots as Several Nations Halt Use
    Nigeria’s health agency defended AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Friday amid the scare which caused multiple nations to halt its use, saying it is satisfied with “clinical evidence” which indicates that the jab is “safe and effective.”

    Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Thailand have halted the AstraZeneca vaccine’s use amid reports of severe blood clots in some cases. Authorities in Austria and Italy have said they would stop using certain batches of the preparation as a precautionary measure.

    Health authorities in the UK, France, Australia, Canada and Mexico have allayed fears over the vaccine’s safety, and said that they would not stop their vaccination campaigns using the AstraZeneca jab.

    On Friday, the European Medicines Agency added ‘severe allergic reactions’ to the jab’s list of potential side effects. A day earlier, the World Health Organization said that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse