US Has ‘Full Support’ of Saudi Leaders for Efforts to Achieve Ceasefire in Yemen, Envoy Says

“When you talk about the support from the Coalition, it is there,” Lenderking said in a virtual briefing. “The Saudi leadership is prepared to, you know, address the conflict in a way that maybe they were not prepared to six months ago or 12 months ago. They are providing full support for my efforts, and I do think that it is absolutely critical. I am looking for the same response from the other side," the envoy said.
Lenderking added that the United States has resumed humanitarian aid deliveries to territories controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen,
"Just today, the US restored humanitarian assistance, funding to North Yemen," he said during a virtual briefing.
Lenderking also said that his recent talks with Yemenis and Gulf leaders have achieved a "sound plan" for a ceasefire in the war-torn country, but the plan awaits the approval of the Houthi movement's leaders.
"I have been intensively engaged with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, leadership in Saudi Arabia, Oman, the government of Yemen as well as other regional states and parties to put the elements together for a nationwide ceasefire,” Lenderking said, stressing that he has also been in contact with the Yemeni people. “We now have a sound plan for a nationwide ceasefire with elements that would immediately address Yemen’s dire humanitarian situation directly. That plan has been before the Houthi leadership for a number of days.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)