Register
10:45 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Relatives of those who died when Alex Minassian drove a van into a crowd of shoppers in Toronto in 2018 hug outside court

    Canada Versus 'John Doe': Judge Says Toronto Van Killer Should Be Deprived of Oxygen of Publicity

    © REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082252693_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e8d07b80b438911573843063a3eba4f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103041082252858-canada-versus-john-doe-judge-says-toronto-van-killer-should-be-deprived-of-oxygen-of-publicity/

    In April 2018, a van was driven into a crowd of shoppers in downtown Toronto, killing 10 people. The driver, Alex Minassian, was driven by a burning rage against attractive women.

    A Canadian judge has found a mass killer guilty of all 26 counts but in an unprecedented step she decided she would refer to him only as John Doe.

    Giving her ruling on YouTube on Wednesday, 3 March, Judge Anne Molloy said Alex Minassian - who she referred to as Doe - had hankered after fame and notoriety.

    She said: "Mr Doe thought about committing these crimes over a considerable period of time and made a considered decision to proceed. His attack on these 26 victims that day was an act of a reasoning mind notwithstanding its horrific nature and notwithstanding that he has no remorse for it, and no empathy for his victims."

    ​On 24 April 2018, Minassian, 28, was dropped by his father in the centre of town, having told him he was going to meet a friend.

    But instead he rented a van and drove it down the pavement in Yonge Street - one of the busiest shopping districts in Toronto - killing eight women and two men, aged between 22 and 94.

    ​He was eventually arrested but later told detectives he had hoped to be shot dead by police.

    Moments before launching the attack Minassian published a post on his Facebook page about the "incel rebellion". 

    Minassian self-identified as an incel, an involuntary celibate, and admired Elliot Rodger, an American spree killer who created much of the incel ideology, which revolves around loathing of attractive and fit men and women, known as Chads and Stacys.

    After the attack someone anonymously a "manifesto" which Minassian had written on the message board 4Chan. 

    ​It read: “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please. C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

    During his police interrogation Minassian said he had been motivated by his hatred of women, which was linked to his sexual frustration and his frequent rejection by females.

    He said he joined the online incel community and shared their ideology, which espouses a hatred of "Chads" (handsome, muscular and charming men) and "Stacys" (beautiful, sexy and unattainable women).

    His lawyers sought to prove he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) but Judge Molloy ruled this week that was not the case and she found him guilty of all 26 counts. He will be sentenced later this month.

    ​Judge Molloy said: "This case has in many ways and on many days been a struggle. This accused committed a horrific crime, one of the most devastating tragedies this city has ever endured, for the purpose of achieving fame."

    In the past it has been argued that those who carry out mass shootings and publish manifestos to try and justify their actions - such as Seung-hui Cho, who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech in 2007 - should be anonymised as a way of deterring future attack.

    The ten people who died in the Toronto attack were Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Munir Najjar, 85, Chul Min Kang - known as Eddie, 45, Betty Forsyth, 94, Sohe Chung, 22, Andrea Bradden, 33, Geraldine Brady, 83 and Ji Hun Kim, 22. 

    Tags:
    killer, incel, Toronto, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse