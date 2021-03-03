Japanese Fashion Tycoon Invites 8 People from Anywhere For Free Lunar Expedition in SpaceX Starship

Yusaku Maezawa is the founder of Japanese fashion retail website Zozotown. The 45-year-old businessman and fashion icon is all set for a trip to the moon that is expected to launch in 2023, for which he paid an “undisclosed” amount of money.

Japan-based multi-billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has invited eight people from around the world to join him on his voyage to the Moon for free in a “Starship” being developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

The Japanese fashionista is calling his lunar expedition “DearMoon”.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Maezawa said he wants people from different backgrounds to join him in flying away to the moon in 2023. The video message also featued a special appearance from Musk, take a look:

​The invitation to travel to the Moon and back by Maezawa has catapulted netizens into a frenzy of reactions and opinions. While some people expressed excitement, the others doubted if this mission would even be real by 2023.

Maezawa has launched a website called “DearMoon” where people from anywhere in the world can register for the lunar expedition.

The final eight people will be selected after a five-round registration and selection procedure on the “DearMoon" website that involves an assignment, an online interview as well as a medical checkup later this May.

Interested people are required to get on with pre-registrations for this assignment by 14 March, which will be followed by the “initial screening” of the applicants by 21 March.

​Back in 2018, Maewaza had become the first man to have booked a seat to the Moon on the Starship. For the “DearMoon” mission, the Japanese entrepreneur initially wanted to take eight artists with him, but later he decided to open the seats for everyone interested.