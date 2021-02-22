Is This the End? 'Stadium-Sized' Asteroid to Come Close to Earth, NASA Warns

According to NASA, a bunch of huge space objects is heading toward Earth, with the biggest asteroid reaching 213 metres (almost 700 feet) in diameter.
The agency said that the "stadium-sized" asteroid 2020 XU6, travelling through space at a speed of 8.4 kilometres per second (over 30,000 kmph), will approach Earth on Monday. The giant boulder is expected to miss the planet by roughly four million kilometres - or two and a half million miles.
It will be followed shortly after by two other space objects - 2020 BV9 (23 metres in diameter), which will pass at a distance of 5.6 million kilometres, and 2021 CC5 (40 metres in diameter), which will be spotted roughly 6.9 million kilometres from Earth.
