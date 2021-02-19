World Leaders Speak at Munich Security Conference

Watch a live broadcast of a special edition of the Munich Security Conference from the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.
The event, titled "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges", will include appearances by US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and many more political leaders, influencers, and other public figures.
The participants are also expected to discuss the so-called “Road to Munich 2021” campaign, which is designed to set the stage for the full-format Munich Security Conference that was postponed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
All comments
Show new comments (0)