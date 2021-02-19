Kamala Harris's Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Surprises With Her Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has surprised everyone by hitting the runway. On Thursday, she took to the catwalk for the Proenza Schouler fashion label at New York Fashion Week amid social distancing at the Parrish Art Museum in New York.
The 21-year-old Ella later took to social media and shared a glimpse of the three new looks she donned from the new collection by the founders of Proenza Schouler - Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.
In her first look, she can be seen sporting a light grey wool coat with a detachable shearling collar, slashed grey trousers, and accessorised with wire-rimmed glasses, a black pipe bag, and cream-coloured shearling slippers.
Next up was a black leather trench, a yellow and black print turtleneck top, and a dark navy quilted bag. She finished up in a black blazer and a pair of matching slashed trousers.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)