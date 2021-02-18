Iran's Latest Measures Put US Return Into JCPOA at Risk, German Foreign Minister Says

Iran's latest measures jeopardise the return of the United States into the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.
This comes after Tehran reaffirmed its intentions earlier this week to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on inspections of its nuclear sites starting 21 February.
Washington has urged Tehran to reconsider its decision.
"Iran should reverse these steps and refrain from taking others that would impact the IAEA assurances, on which… the entire world relies,” US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)