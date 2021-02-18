Moscow Unaware of Reported US-German Nord Stream 2 Talks, Assumes Berlin Wants Project Completed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is unaware of reported talks between the United States and Germany about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and believes that Berlin wants the Russian gas pipeline completed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We do not know anything about these talks. What we know is that our German colleagues have spoken repeatedly about the need to complete this project. To complete the means to build and launch [the pipeline]," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Nord Stream 2 has nothing to do with US energy supplies but focuses on those of Europe, especially taking into consideration changing climate.

Germany has not officially confirmed that it is in talks with the United States. An informed source earlier said that the relevant government agencies of the two countries are in discussions at present.

The Wall Street Journal also reported earlier this week, citing an unnamed source, that the US administration has been negotiating the future of Nord Stream 2 with Berlin, adding that Washington has been considering sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the pipeline.

The US claims that Nord Stream 2 will make the EU even more dependent on Russian gas, with Moscow able to use it as political leverage. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such claims, saying this is a purely economic project.