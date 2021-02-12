Kazakhstan Authorises Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Kazakhstan has officially authorised the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, according to the Twitter account of the vaccine.
"Kazakhstan becomes the 27th country to authorize #SputnikV vaccine", developers announced on Friday.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V became the world's first officially-registered vaccine against COVID-19. According to The Lancet, the medication has been proven to be 91.6 percent efficient against COVID-19.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), involved in the vaccine’s distribution and promotion abroad, announced that Sputnik had become "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators".
