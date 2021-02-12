Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorised in 26 Countries, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorised Sputnik V", the RDIF said in a press release.
This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."
Earlier this month, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase III trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
Russia's Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered on 11 August.
Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.
