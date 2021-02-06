New US Stand on Yemen War Can Be ‘Step To Correcting Past Mistakes’ – Iran’s Foreign Ministry

The Iranian foreign ministry has said that the new US position on the Yemen war can be "a step towards correcting past mistakes".
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that US President Joe Biden was set to announce in his speech at the State Department the end of America's support for operations in Yemen, in what will in effect be the fulfilment of one of the new president's campaign pledges.
Biden will supposedly tap Timothy Lenderkin to serve as his special envoy for Yemen, wehre hie will be supposed to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table and hence a ceasefire.
Yemen has been embroiled in a lengthy conflict between government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Houthi rebels, since as early as 2014.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)